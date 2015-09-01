FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India gives relief to foreign investors on MAT issue
#Financials
September 1, 2015

India gives relief to foreign investors on MAT issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - India has waived retrospective imposition of a controversial minimum alternative tax (MAT) affecting foreign investors, the Finance Minister said on Tuesday, in a move that could resolve an issue that has damaged investor confidence.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the government had accepted the recommendations of a panel set up to examine the issue, and said he would make the change permanent through legislation in the next parliament session. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra)

