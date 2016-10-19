FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India's panel fails to finalise rates for new sales tax - state minister
October 19, 2016

India's panel fails to finalise rates for new sales tax - state minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A council of finance ministers from India's federal and state governments has failed to finalise the main rate of the Goods and Services Tax and will again in November, the finance minister of the state of Kerala said on Wednesday.

Federal and state finance officials were having a three-day meeting in New Delhi to set the tax bands for the tax, which the government wants to introduce from next April. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
