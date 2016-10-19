FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India's Jaitley says still expects to meet GST rollout deadline
October 19, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 10 months ago

India's Jaitley says still expects to meet GST rollout deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India's finance minister Arun Jaitley sounded confident on Wednesday about rolling out the proposed goods and services tax from next April even after a meeting between him and state finance ministers failed to break a deadlock on rates.

The three-day meet in New Delhi between the federal and state finance officials to set the bands for the new sales tax and pave the way for its introduction will conclude on Thursday.

Jaitley said the officials would meet again in early November to finalise the tax rates. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

