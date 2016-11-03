FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top rate of Indian GST likely to be 28 pct - state minister
November 3, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 10 months ago

Top rate of Indian GST likely to be 28 pct - state minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - India's federal and state governments are likely to approve four main tax slabs ranging from 5 to 28 percent under a proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST), the finance minister of the state of Jammu & Kashmir said on Thursday.

The brackets, discussed at a meeting of the GST Council overseeing plans to introduce the national sales tax next spring, are steeper than the rates of 6, 12, 18 and 26 percent earlier proposed by the government.

Foodgrains are likely to be exempted from the GST, and tobacco products may be taxed at 40 percent, Haseeb Drabu, state finance minister told reporters. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
