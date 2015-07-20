FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian parliament panel backs landmark tax reform - sources
July 20, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Indian parliament panel backs landmark tax reform - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - An Indian parliament committee has approved broad provisions of a goods and services tax (GST) bill, three members of the panel said on Monday, increasing the odds for its passage in the full house.

The MPs declined to be named as the report has yet to be discussed by parliament.

The GST bill seeks to transform the country into a common market, harmonising a slew of state and central levies into a national sales tax.

The government is keen to get the bill passed by parliament at its session beginning on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has called the new tax the biggest reform since independence in 1947 that could add as much as 2 percentage points to the growth of Asia’s third-largest economy. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Rajesh Kumar singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
