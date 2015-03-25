FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delhi govt asks federal ministry to block Uber, Ola mobile apps: official
March 25, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Delhi govt asks federal ministry to block Uber, Ola mobile apps: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - The New Delhi state government has asked India’s Information Technology ministry to block mobile applications of taxi-hailing companies Uber and Ola in the capital city, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Delhi transport officials asked U.S. cab company Uber and its Indian rival Ola to cease operations if they want their applications of radio taxi licence to operate in the city to be processed, letters seen by Reuters showed.

India had ordered all unregistered web-based taxi companies to halt operations nationwide in December after a female passenger reported she had been raped in New Delhi by a driver contracted to Uber. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Malini Menon)

