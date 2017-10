Jan 24 (Reuters) - India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of the 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Jan. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. ($1=53.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)