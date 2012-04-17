Indian jeweller Tribhovandas to launch $39 mln IPO

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd will launch an initial public offering of shares on April 24, according to newspaper advertisements on Tuesday, a deal that sources said aims to raise up to 2 billion rupees ($39 million).

IDFC Capital and Avendus are book running lead managers for the issue, the advertisement said. The offering will close on April 26.

Tribhovandas, which sells gold and diamond jewellery, currently has 14 showrooms across India, according to its website. ($1 = 51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)