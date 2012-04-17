FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian jeweller Tribhovandas to launch $39 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 17, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 5 years

Indian jeweller Tribhovandas to launch $39 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd will launch an initial public offering of shares on April 24, according to newspaper advertisements on Tuesday, a deal that sources said aims to raise up to 2 billion rupees ($39 million).

IDFC Capital and Avendus are book running lead managers for the issue, the advertisement said. The offering will close on April 26.

Tribhovandas, which sells gold and diamond jewellery, currently has 14 showrooms across India, according to its website. ($1 = 51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.