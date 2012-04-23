FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Consultancy March qtr profit up 23 pct
April 23, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

India's Tata Consultancy March qtr profit up 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s top software services exporter, reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit rose 22.6 percent to 29.3 billion rupees ($558 million), meeting expectations.

TCS said March quarter revenues rose 30.5 percent from a year earlier to 132.6 billion rupees.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 29.03 billion rupees for the company, whose customers include Citigroup Inc and BP Plc, on revenue of 132.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TCS and No. 2 ranked rival Infosys Ltd are part of India’s $100 billion-a-year information technology and back-office services sector that earns about 70 percent of its revenue from exports to the United States and Europe.

Infosys, once seen as the industry bellwether, is losing its sheen after delivering two consecutive quarters of disappointing forecasts.

$1 = 52.5250 Indian rupees Reporting By Aditi Shah and Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai; Editing by Tony Munroe

