India's TCS to top 11-14 pct sector revenue growth target -CEO

April 23 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s top software services exporter, expects to exceed Indian software industry association NASSCOM’s estimated sectoral growth of 11-14 percent in the fiscal year that started this month, Chief Executive Officer N. Chandrasekaran, told reporters.

The company sees 2012/13 to be a “good year,” with momentum in new deals evident, Chandrasekaran said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai. Writing by Ketan Bondre. Editing by Tony Munroe)