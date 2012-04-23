FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's TCS to top 11-14 pct sector revenue growth target -CEO
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

India's TCS to top 11-14 pct sector revenue growth target -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s top software services exporter, expects to exceed Indian software industry association NASSCOM’s estimated sectoral growth of 11-14 percent in the fiscal year that started this month, Chief Executive Officer N. Chandrasekaran, told reporters.

The company sees 2012/13 to be a “good year,” with momentum in new deals evident, Chandrasekaran said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai. Writing by Ketan Bondre. Editing by Tony Munroe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.