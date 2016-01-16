FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Modi launches $1.5 bln fund in push to support start-ups
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 16, 2016 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

India's Modi launches $1.5 bln fund in push to support start-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Delhi, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a string of initiatives on Saturday to support the country’s start-ups, including a 100 billion rupee ($1.48 billion) fund and a string of tax and compliance breaks.

Modi said start-ups would not face compliance inspections for three years, and would also benefit from cheaper and faster patent applications, as well as a three year income tax exemption.

The announcement, at a government-organized on start-ups in New Delhi, comes months after Modi made a whirlwind tour of Silicon Valley, meeting the chief executives of Facebook Inc , Google Inc and Apple Inc. ($1 = 67.7646 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma, editing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.