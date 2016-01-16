FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to revise long term capital gain tax on venture investment
January 16, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

India to revise long term capital gain tax on venture investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A money lender counts Indian rupee currency notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will revise its long-term capital gains tax structure for venture capital investments in the budget for the coming financial year, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia told a conference on start-up businesses on Saturday.

Domestic venture capital funds have been seeking parity in tax structure with stock investments. Long term capital gains tax is nil for the latter, compared to 20 percent for venture capital.

India will announce its union budget on February 29.

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
