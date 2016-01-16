India to revise long term capital gain tax on venture investment

A money lender counts Indian rupee currency notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will revise its long-term capital gains tax structure for venture capital investments in the budget for the coming financial year, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia told a conference on start-up businesses on Saturday.

Domestic venture capital funds have been seeking parity in tax structure with stock investments. Long term capital gains tax is nil for the latter, compared to 20 percent for venture capital.

India will announce its union budget on February 29.