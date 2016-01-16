FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber's Kalanick: India's payment system prompted a change in operations
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
January 16, 2016 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Uber's Kalanick: India's payment system prompted a change in operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Travis Kalanick, co-founder and CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s payment system has been a big factor that made Uber Technologies change the way it handled transactions in the country, company founder Travis Kalanick said at a conference of start up businesses on Saturday.

The ride hailing company had run into trouble with India’s regulatory requirements which needed two-step credit card authentication for making payments as against direct payment to Uber via credit card details stored in the app.

Subsequently last year Uber, which announced a plan to invest $1 billion in India to fund its growth, designed a new credit card payment system conforming with the Reserve Bank of India’s rules.

Kalanick was speaking at the conference where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce new policy reforms aimed at simplifying the process of starting and funding new businesses in the country.

Reporting by Himank Sharma, writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.