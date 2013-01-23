FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tech Mahindra to up US/Europe hiring -CEO
January 23, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

India's Tech Mahindra to up US/Europe hiring -CEO

Axel Threlfall

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra, India’s fifth-largest software services provider, will increase local hiring in the United States and Europe as it seeks to become a more international partner to its customers, Chief Executive C P Gurnani said.

“I strongly believe that any company that only depends on the India-centric outsourcing model is only counting days,” Gurnani told Reuters in Davos on Tuesday.

Tech Mahindra, part of India’s $15.9 billion Mahindra group, has opened centres in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

“We’ve all reached a size and scale; some of us have clearly had to become a lot more international,” Gurnani said.

Tech Mahindra, which is in the process of merging with its Satyam Computer Services unit, aims to double the combined revenue to about $5 billion by 2015.

