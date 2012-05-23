India's Tech Mahindra profit beats estimates on Satyam

* Q4 net profit 3.03 bln rupees vs 921.9 mln rupees yr ago

* Sees maintaining current margins over next couple qtrs

By Sanjeev Choudhary and Harichandan Arakali

NEW DELHI/BANGALORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian software-services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd reported a three-fold rise in quarterly profit, beating market estimates, after its unit Mahindra Satyam swung to a better-than-expected profit.

Consolidated net profit at Tech Mahindra for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March rose to 3.03 billion rupees ($53.9 million) from 921.9 million rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 1.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales met estimates with a 12 percent rise to 14.2 billion rupees.

Tech Mahindra, whose customers include BT Group PLC and AT&T, is in the process of buying the remaining stake in its Satyam unit.

“Our decision to acquire Satyam was a wise one and it is now giving us rich dividends,” Chief Executive Vineet Nayyar said.

Tech Mahindra, a unit of Mahindra & Mahindra, bought Satyam in a government-backed auction in 2009 after Satyam’s founder admitted to one of India’s biggest accounting frauds. The full merger is awaiting regulatory approvals.

The combined entity will become the fifth-largest Indian software services provider by revenue. Satyam earlier this month, reported a better-than-expected 5.34 billion-rupee profit in the January-March period compared with a year-ago loss of 3.27 billion rupees.

“What would be interesting to watch will be the outcome of the merger and whether it gives the combined company the ability to win much larger contracts,” said P Phani Sekhar, a fund manager at Angel Broking, who overseas funds that include Tech Mahindra and Satyam shares.

India’s $100-billion-a-year IT and back-office services industry earns about 70 percent of its revenues from the United States and Europe, and a fragile global economy has raised concerns that Western clients could curb spending on outsourcing services.

“I am seeing elements of slowdown but I am also optimistic enough to believe that we will record growth,” Nayyar said, adding the company expects to maintain margins at current levels over the next couple of quarters.

The company was competing for six-seven orders in the telecom sector, each of which could be worth $25 million-$100 million, he said.