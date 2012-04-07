TABLE-India adds 7.44 mln mobile users in Feb; total at 911 mln

April 7 (Reuters) - India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone market, saw a 0.8 percent monthly increase in mobile phone subscribers in February, an equivalent to 7.4 million new users, data released on Saturday showed. About 911.17 million people in India had a mobile subscription at the end of February, up from 903.73 million in January. China, the biggest mobile phone market, had 999.7 million mobile subscribers. Data from the country's telecom regulator showed the increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, as companies started disconnecting users who have not used their phones for six months. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in February: LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 1.82 178.78 Reliance Comm 0.97 152.00 Vodafone India 0.84 149.44 Idea Cellular 2.58 110.71 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.11 97.75 Tata Teleservices -1.83 81.89 Aircel 0.79 63.26 Unitech Wireless 2.34 41.14 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.23 15.38 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Videocon Tele 348,880 6.20 MTNL 34,988 5.77 S Tel NA 3.43 Loop 11,426 3.26 HFCL 86,866 1.38 Etisalat DB -909,572 0.78 ----------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in February were 670.65 million, or just over 73.6 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, rose to 75.42 in February. Tele-density in urban areas was 162.61, against 37.62 in rural areas. * By end-February 37.11 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their provider, after India allowed users to switch companies in January 2011. * The number of broadband users rose to 13.54 million in February from 13.42 million in the previous month. * The number of landline subscribers fell to 32.33 million in February from 32.39 million the previous month. * Including landlines, India had 943.49 million phone users in. (Source: India Telecom Regulator, www.trai.gov.in) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Devidutta Tripathy)