TABLE-India adds 8 mln mobile users in March; total at 919 mln
May 3, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India adds 8 mln mobile users in March; total at 919 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - India, the world's second-biggest mobile
phone market, saw a 0.88 percent monthly increase in mobile
phone subscribers in March, an equivalent of 8 million new
users, data released by the country's telecom regulator showed
on Thursday.	
    About 919.17 million people in India had a mobile
subscription at the end of March, up from 911.17 million in
February. China, the biggest mobile phone market, had 1.013
billion mobile subscribers. 	
    The increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising
at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, the data showed, as
companies started disconnecting users who have not used their
phones for six months.	
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in March:	
            	
 LEADING COMPANIES:           	
 NAME                  ADDITIONS (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)    
 	
 ----------------------------------------------------------    	
 Bharti Airtel      2.50           181.28     	
 Reliance Comm      1.04           153.05    	
 Vodafone India       1.03           150.47      	
 Idea Cellular      2.01           112.72           	
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd     0.76            98.51             
 	
 Tata Teleservices           -0.14            81.75       	
 Aircel                      -0.68            62.57             
 	
 Unitech Wireless             1.29            42.43             
 	
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices   0.42            15.80            	
                          	
 SMALLER PLAYERS:           	
 NAME                       ADDITIONS     TOTAL USERS (MLN)     	
 -----------------------------------------------------------   	
 Videocon Tele     -246,021          6.20             	
 MTNL         58,681          5.83             	
 S Tel                             NA          3.43             
   	
 Loop                           9,039          3.27             
 	
 HFCL                         -49,844          1.33             
 	
 Etisalat DB                       NA          0.78             
   	
 -----------------------------------------------------------    
 	
 NOTE:            	
    * Active mobile subscriptions in March were 683.02 million,
or about 74.31 percent of the total connections.	
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
rose to 76.00 in March. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
162.82, against 38.33 in rural areas.	
    * By end-March, 41.88 million mobile subscribers had opted
to change their provider, after India allowed users to switch
companies in January 2011.	
    * The number of broadband users rose to 13.79 million in
March from 13.54 million in the previous month.	
    * The number of landline subscribers fell to 32.17 million
in March from 32.33 million the previous month.	
    * Including landlines, India had 951.34 million phone users
at the end of March, or a total tele-density of 78.66.	
    (Source: India Telecom Regulator, www.trai.gov.in)	
	
 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini
Menon)

