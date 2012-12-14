FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to sell phone airwaves worth $3.7 bln - official
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 14, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 5 years

India to sell phone airwaves worth $3.7 bln - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The value of telecom airwaves to be put on auction in India in this fiscal year ending March will be worth about 200 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) at the current reserve price, R. Chandrashekhar, telecoms department secretary, said on Friday.

India is betting on the revenue from phone airwaves auctions and stake sales in state-run companies to plug its widening fiscal deficit. The government raised less than a quarter of its 400 billion rupee target in last month’s auction.

The government aims to conduct the next auction during the current fiscal year. It also plans to sell 900 megahertz band airwaves in a separate but simultaneous auction.

In the last month’s auction, the government managed to get bids for parts of the airwaves it had put on block.

$1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.