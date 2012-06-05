"Some decisions" taken on India airwave auction-minister

NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - An Indian ministerial panel has made “some decisions” on the rules for an upcoming auction of second generation (2G) radio airwaves, Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an auction, due by end-August, following a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008 state grant process.

The auction base price proposed by the regulator was nearly 10 times what companies had paid in 2008, drawing protests from the telecoms industry.

The ministerial panel has the final say on the auction rules.