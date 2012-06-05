FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Some decisions" taken on India airwave auction-minister
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 5, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

"Some decisions" taken on India airwave auction-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - An Indian ministerial panel has made “some decisions” on the rules for an upcoming auction of second generation (2G) radio airwaves, Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an auction, due by end-August, following a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008 state grant process.

The auction base price proposed by the regulator was nearly 10 times what companies had paid in 2008, drawing protests from the telecoms industry.

The ministerial panel has the final say on the auction rules.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.