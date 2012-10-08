FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

India ministers' panel recommends telcos pay one-time fee-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - An Indian ministerial panel on Monday gave the go ahead to a proposal to charge mobile phone carriers a one-time fee for their existing second-generation airwave holdings based on a price to be determined by an upcoming auction, a TV channel reported quoting the law minister.

The move will affect older carriers including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone’s Indian unit that are not hit by a Supreme Court order to revoke permits in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale and are not required to bid in the auction.

The ministerial panel has recommended to the federal cabinet that companies be asked to pay for airwaves beyond 4.4 mega hertz at the auction-determined price for the remaining validity of their licence periods, CNBC TV18 reported Salman Khurshid as saying.

The cabinet has the final say on the fees.

