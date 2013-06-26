FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India govt to seek telecoms regulator's recommendation on airwaves price
June 26, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 26 (Reuters) - The Indian government will seek the telecommunication sector regulator’s recommendations on the auction reserve price of mobile phone airwaves, the telecoms minister said on Wednesday.

India is under pressure to lower auction reserve prices of airwaves in different frequencies after most carriers stayed away from bidding in the last two sales, criticising the prices as too high.

The government will ask the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to give its suggestions on the pricing within 60 days, Kapil Sibal told reporters after a meeting of a ministerial panel.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

