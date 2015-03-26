FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian court allows govt to conclude telecom airwave auctions - TV
March 26, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Indian court allows govt to conclude telecom airwave auctions - TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Indian Supreme Court has allowed the government to conclude the auction of telecom airwaves and collect initial payments from operators, multiple television channels reported on Thursday.

The country’s top court had last month allowed the government to proceed with the auction, which began on March 4, but had said no final allocations could be made until after the court held hearings regarding legal complaints on the sale mechanisms.

The government raised a record $17.6 billion from its sale of mobile airwaves in four spectrum bands after a 19-day auction that ended on Wednesday.

The government can now declare the winners of the airwaves, and it will receive more than 280 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in initial payments, two business news channels reported.

Victorious bidders need to pay a quarter to a third of the winning price within 10 days, and the rest in 10 annual installments beginning 2017. Spectrum revenue is key for the government to plug its fiscal deficit. ($1 = 62.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam)

