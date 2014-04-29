FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India tribunal overturns govt ban on carriers' 3G roaming pacts
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 29, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

India tribunal overturns govt ban on carriers' 3G roaming pacts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 29 (Reuters) - An Indian telecommunication tribunal on Tuesday ruled in favour of leading mobile phone carriers who had challenged a government ban on pacts between them to provide 3G services beyond their licensed zones, a lawyer on the case said.

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone Group Plc’s local unit and Idea Cellular were last year barred by the Supreme Court from adding new 3G subscribers in areas where they don not have their own airwaves and were offering the services through agreements with each other.

In 2012, the tribunal had given a split verdict on a plea by the operators challenging the government ban in the long-running dispute. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; writing by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)

