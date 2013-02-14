India's top court rejects Sistema appeal in telecom licences dispute

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by Russian conglomerate Sistema’s Indian unit challenging the court’s order last year to revoke its permits after a massive scandal.

The court also rejected a so-called curative petition by Videocon Telecommunications.

The companies had filed separate curative petitions with the Supreme Court after their earlier appeals last year seeking a review of the licence cancellation order were rejected. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)