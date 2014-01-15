FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone apply to bid in Indian spectrum auction - sources
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 15, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 4 years ago

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone apply to bid in Indian spectrum auction - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc’s Indian unit submitted applications on Wednesday to bid in a spectrum auction next month, separate sources at the two companies said.

India will auction spectrum in two separate frequency bands starting Feb. 3 and the government hopes to raise at least $1.8 billion from the sale, crucial in its efforts to rein in the country’s budget deficit.

Carriers have to submit initial interest for participating in the auction by Wednesday.

Bharti and Vodafone India Ltd, the country’s top two phone carriers by users and revenue, are required to buy spectrum in some key cities to extend their permits in those areas beyond 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.