Indian cabinet approves auction of mobile phone airwaves - govt source

NEW DELHI, June 22 (Reuters) - The Indian cabinet approved on Wednesday an auction of mobile phone airwaves, a government source told Reuters.

Earlier this year India's telecoms ministry had proposed sale of airwaves in the 700 Mhz, 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz, 2300 Mhz and 2500 MHz bands.

India is the world's second largest mobile phone market by users after China, and a rapid expansion of high-speed 4G services is expected to create demand for additional airwaves.

The government is expected to announce details of the auction at a press conference later in the day, the official who did not want to be named, said. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)