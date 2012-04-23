FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India regulator proposes sharply higher 2G auction pricing
April 23, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

India regulator proposes sharply higher 2G auction pricing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 23 (Reuters) - India’s telecoms regulator on Monday proposed a sharply-higher-than expected base price for an auction of 2G radio spectrum, after a court order to cancel all telecoms permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale and redistribute them through open bidding.

The regulator proposed a base price of 36.22 billion rupees ($695 million) for every megahertz of spectrum in the 1,800 mega hertz band, where radio airwaves will be made available after the cancellation of the licences.

This is a steep increase from about $320 million each that carriers paid for at least 4.4 mega hertz of all-India spectrum in the earlier grant process, a price which a state auditor said was “unbelievably low”.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also proposed that the auction should be open to all eligible carriers holding spectrum below a prescribed cap.

The regulator’s recommendations are not binding on the government, which has the final say on the auction rules. ($1 = 52.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)

