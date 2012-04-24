India top court grants more time for telco licence cancellation

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the government to conduct an auction of 2G radio spectrum by Aug. 31, giving more time to companies whose licences are set to be revoked after the court’s ruling in February.

The Supreme Court said the companies whose licences are to be cancelled can operate until Sept. 7.

The court had earlier ordered 122 permits granted to eight operators in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in early June and asked the government to redistribute radio airwaves through an open bidding process. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty)