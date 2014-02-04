FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India 900 MHz band telecom spectrum prices rise further in auction
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 4, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-India 900 MHz band telecom spectrum prices rise further in auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 47 percent from floor price on day two of airwave auction

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Kolkata up 47 percent from floor, higher by 68 percent in Mumbai

* Positive demand for slots in Mumbai in 900 Mhz spectrum band, in 1800 band in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (west)

* Spectrum auction to continue on Wednesday Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/seb66v Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.