BRIEF-India 900 MHz band telecom spectrum prices rise further in auction

Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 47 percent from floor price on day two of airwave auction

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Kolkata up 47 percent from floor, higher by 68 percent in Mumbai

* Positive demand for slots in Mumbai in 900 Mhz spectrum band, in 1800 band in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (west)

* Spectrum auction to continue on Wednesday