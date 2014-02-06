FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India 900 Mhz band airwave price rises further in Delhi on day 4 of auction
February 6, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-India 900 Mhz band airwave price rises further in Delhi on day 4 of auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 78 percent from floor price by day 4 of India airwaves auction - government data

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Mumbai up 72 percent from floor, higher by 54 percent in Kolkata

* Demand higher than supply for 1800 Mhz band spectrum in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and in Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom zones

* Spectrum auction to continue on Friday Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/faq66v (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

