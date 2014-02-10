FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India mobile airwave bids reach $9.4 bln
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 10, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-India mobile airwave bids reach $9.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* India telecoms secretary says have received total bids worth 583.33 billion rupees ($9.35 billion) by seventh day of mobile airwaves auction on Monday

* India telecoms secretary says total bids worth 235.9 billion rupees received in 900 Mhz band, 347.43 billion rupees in 1800 Mhz band

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 106 percent from floor price by day 7 of India airwaves auction - government data

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Mumbai up 72 percent from floor price, 56 percent higher in Kolkata by day 7 of bidding - government data

* Auction resumes on Tuesday

* Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
