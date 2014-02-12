BRIEF-India telecom spectrum bids total $9.8 bln, 900 MHZ prices unchanged since Monday

NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - * Total bid value 610.92 billion rupees ($9.81 billion) by day nine of telecoms airwave auction - telecoms secretary * Says received bids in 100 percent of slots in 900 Mhz spectrum auction, 78 percent of 1800 Mhz slots by day 9 of bidding * Says price of 1800 Mhz spectrum in Assam rises to 5 times floor price, up 17 percent in Madhya Pradesh and 31 percent up in Mumbai * 900 Mhz Spectrum Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Unchanged Since Monday - govt data * Auction resumes on Thursday * Details of bids: