FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Supreme Court allows more time for 2G airwave auction
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 27, 2012 / 9:40 AM / in 5 years

India's Supreme Court allows more time for 2G airwave auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to complete a mobile phone airwaves auction by Jan. 11, 2013 and allowed those carriers whose licences are set to be revoked to operate until Jan. 18, 2013, lawyers said, after the government sought more time to conduct the sale.

The country is for the first time selling 2G mobile radio airwaves through an open auction, following the court’s order in February to revoke all permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 state grant process and redistribute them in an open bidding process.

The auction is the last chance for companies including Telenor and Sistema to win back their permits that are set to be revoked after court order.

The court had earlier ordered the government to conduct the auction by end-August and had said the affected companies can operate on their existing permits until Sept. 7.

The government later sought time until Nov. 12 to begin the auction and 40 days from the completion of auction to allocate frequencies. It estimates the auction to take about two months to be completed.

For detailed auction rules released on Monday, see link.reuters.com/pek32t (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.