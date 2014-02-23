FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India telecom regulator recommends higher price for 800 MHz spectrum
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 23, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

India telecom regulator recommends higher price for 800 MHz spectrum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - India’s telecommunications regulator has recommended a 48 percent increase in the minimum bid price for airwaves in the 800 megahertz band in a planned auction.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India proposed on Saturday to set the auction reserve price at 26.85 billion rupees ($433 million) per MHz of spectrum in the 800 band, compared with 18.20 billion rupees set for a previous round of bids in March 2013.

The 800 MHz band is used by carriers, including Sistema’s local unit, Reliance Communications Ltd, Tata Teleservices Ltd and two state-run companies, to provide services on the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) mobile phone technology.

But more carriers could be interested in the next auction as the airwaves can now be used to roll out high-speed 4G LTE services after government removed technology restrictions.

A ministerial panel has the final say on the reserve price. The government has yet to set a date for the 800 band auction.\

India’s auction of two other airwave bands this month raised $10 billion in total. ($1 = 62.0750 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.