FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cabinet allows state telecoms to return 4G spectrum
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 9, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

India cabinet allows state telecoms to return 4G spectrum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet allowed state-run telecommunications carriers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd to return their 4G radio spectrum and get refunds of a total 112.6 billion rupees ($1.8 billion), in a move to help the money-losing companies.

The government will refund 67.24 billion rupees to BSNL and 45.34 billion rupees to MTNL in a staggered manner, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari told reporters on Thursday after a meeting of the cabinet.

BSNL and MTNL had received the spectrum in 2010 but have not yet launched the services. ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by C.K. Nayak; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.