India police file charges against Bharti, Vodafone in telecoms case
December 21, 2012 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

India police file charges against Bharti, Vodafone in telecoms case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India’s federal police filed charges against Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc’s India unit on Friday as part of a probe into alleged corruption in allocation of mobile phone airwaves a decade ago, a lawyer said.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, A.K. Singh, a lawyer for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told reporters. He said no executives of the companies were charged.

The CBI had last year registered cases against the companies, two former telecoms ministry officials and others, over alleged irregularities in airwave grants during the previous government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is now in opposition.

