India's Anil Ambani to appear as witness in telecoms case

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Anil Ambani will have to appear in court as a witness in a case over alleged corruption in the grant of telecommunications permits five years ago, an Indian court ruled on Friday after a police plea.

The court allowed a police plea to add 13 new witnesses in the case including Ambani.

There are no charges against Ambani but a unit of his Reliance Communications and three of his group executives are among those charged in the case over alleged rigging in the permit award process in 2008.

All accused in the case have denied any wrongdoing as the trial continues. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)