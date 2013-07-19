FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Anil Ambani to appear as witness in telecoms case
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

India's Anil Ambani to appear as witness in telecoms case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Anil Ambani will have to appear in court as a witness in a case over alleged corruption in the grant of telecommunications permits five years ago, an Indian court ruled on Friday after a police plea.

The court allowed a police plea to add 13 new witnesses in the case including Ambani.

There are no charges against Ambani but a unit of his Reliance Communications and three of his group executives are among those charged in the case over alleged rigging in the permit award process in 2008.

All accused in the case have denied any wrongdoing as the trial continues. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.