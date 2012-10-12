FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Bharti Airtel loses nearly 1 mln mobile customers in Sept-industry data
October 12, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Bharti Airtel loses nearly 1 mln mobile customers in Sept-industry data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Vodafone’s total subscriber number in paragraph 3 to 152.7 million, from 52.7 million)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel lost almost 1 million mobile customers in September, data released by an industry body showed, as carriers in the world’s second-biggest wireless services market continue to disconnect inactive users in a clean-up drive.

Bharti’s mobile customer base declined 0.98 million to 185.9 million as of September, the Cellular Operators Association of India said on Friday.

Second-ranked Vodafone India’s mobile customers declined 0.69 million to 152.7 million during the month, while fourth-ranked Idea Cellular lost 0.51 million mobile customers to 115.5 million, the industry body said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
