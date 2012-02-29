India to decide legal steps on court's telecom order

NEW DELHI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Indian government will decide this week on what legal steps it needs to take in view of the Supreme Court’s order to cancel telecoms licenses, but it is not looking to challenge the order, Telecoms Secretary R. Chandrashekhar said.

The Supreme Court ruled on Feb. 2 that all 122 telecoms licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in four months and has asked the government to redistribute the licences and radio airwaves through an auction. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)