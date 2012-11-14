FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India falls short of target in mobile airwaves sale
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 14, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

India falls short of target in mobile airwaves sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India received bids worth about 94 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in an auction of 2G (second generation) mobile phone airwaves, the telecommunications minister, Kapil Sibal, said, managing to raise less than one quarter of i ts sale target.

India’s first sale of 2G mobile phone airwaves by auction came after the Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of permits that had been granted to eight carriers in a scandal-tainted process in 2008.

Five operators - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Group Plc’s local unit, Norway’s Telenor ASA, Videocon Telecommunications, part of India’s Videocon Industries , and Idea Cellular - had applied to participate in the auction.

$1 = 54.9700 Indian rupees Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.