India intends to hold another spectrum auction by March 31

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government intends to hold an auction of mobile phone airwaves that were left unsold at a sale this week before March 31, the telecommunications minister, Kapil Sibal, said on Friday.

Four telecom zones, including the expensive Delhi and Mumbai circles, saw no demand in an auction that ended on Wednesday, raising less than a quarter of the government’s 400 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) target.

The government was also left with no bidders in the CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) part of the auction after Tata Teleservices and Videocon Telecommunications dropped their interest.

The decision on the fresh auction will be taken by a panel of ministers, Sibal told reporters.