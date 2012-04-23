FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 23, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

India proposes high 2G spectrum auction base price-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 23 (Reuters) - India’s telecoms regulator has proposed a base price in the auction of 2G spectrum in the 900 mega hertz band at twice the base price set for a 3G spectrum auction in 2010, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, higher than what many industry watchers had been expecting.

The report cited unnamed sources.

The regulator is due to send the government its recommendations on the rules for the auction, which is to be held after India’s top court ordered cancellation of all telecoms permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale and to redistribute them through an open bidding process.

Officials at the regulator were not immediately available for comment.

