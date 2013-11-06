India telecoms panel recommends raising spectrum auction reserve price

NEW DELHI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - An Indian government panel on Wednesday recommended raising the reserve price for mobile phone spectrum auctions by 15 percent more than the price suggested by a federal regulator in the 1800 megahertz band, and by 25 percent in the 900 megahertz band.

The panel, made up of civil servants, has recommended allowing mergers with a combined market share of up to 50 percent, a senior government official told reporters.

India plans to conduct its next mobile phone airwave auction in January and has estimated revenue of 110 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) from the sale of airwaves.

The telecoms regulator has recommended a sharp cut in the auction reserve prices after most carriers stayed away from bidding in the last two auctions saying the reserve price was too high. A ministerial panel and the federal cabinet will finalise the new reserve prices.

India is in the process of finalising rules for mergers and acquisitions in the telecommunications market of around a dozen players, and the government has said previously it will ease rules to help consolidate the crowded market. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)