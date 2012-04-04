FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 6 years

India court dismisses cos review pleas in telco case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed review petitions by mobile carriers impacted by the court’s order in February to revoke all telecoms licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale, the court’s website showed.

Mobile operators including Telenor and Sistema’s Indian joint ventures and Indian companies Idea Cellular and Tata Teleservices that are set to lose some or all of their permits in early June had appealed to the court to review the verdict.

The court, however, accepted the Indian government’s review petition for hearing on April 13. The government is seeking a review of some observations made by the court in its order, but did not challenge the licence cancellation.

