FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TRAI gets record public submissions for net neutrality rules
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 31, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

TRAI gets record public submissions for net neutrality rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A picture illustration shows a Facebook logo reflected in a person's eye, in Zenica, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it had received record submissions on a consultation paper for framing differential pricing rules that will decide the fate of Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) free Internet in India.

The telecommunications regulator said it will finalise the new rules by end of January after a hearing process with stakeholders that will extend through the month.

India has become a battleground over the right to unrestricted Internet access, with local tech start-ups joining the frontline against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his plan to roll out free Internet to the country’s masses.

TRAI has asked Facebook and its India telecom partner Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) to put on hold the launch of the Free Basics service till the final rules are in place.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.