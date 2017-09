NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India telecoms secretary MF Farooqui says :

* Government to get at least 182.96 billion rupees ($2.95 billion) in auction payments up front

* Government revenue from 1800 Mhz auction at 375.72 billion rupees

* 80 percent of 1800 Mhz spectrum blocks put on auction sold, all 900 Mhz spectrum sold ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)