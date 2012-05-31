FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India approves new telecoms policy with some tweaks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 31, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

India approves new telecoms policy with some tweaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet on Thursday approved a new telecoms policy, a minister said, which will replace more than a decade-old rules.

The cabinet approved the new policy with some changes from what was proposed earlier, Ambika Soni, the minister for information and broadcasting, told reporters after a meeting of the cabinet, but did not elaborate.

The country overhauled its telecoms rules after the once-booming sector was hit by a massive scandal over telecoms licence grants in 2008, which a state auditor estimated to have cost New Delhi as much as $34 billion in lost revenue.

The new policy, which will separate licences and airwaves and will allow sharing of airwaves among carriers, also seeks to facilitate consolidation in the crowded market.

Pricing of airwaves is, however, not part of the telecoms policy, and will be set through an open auction process.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.