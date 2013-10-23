FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian telecoms regulator sticks to spectrum price-cut proposals
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 23, 2013 / 8:28 AM / 4 years ago

Indian telecoms regulator sticks to spectrum price-cut proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - India’s telecommunications regulator reiterated on Wednesday its recommendations for a sharp cut in the reserve prices in an upcoming auction for mobile phone spectrum, responding to clarifications sought by the telecommunications ministry.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had recommended last month that the reserve price for spectrum in the 900 megahertz band in some key cities be cut by about 60 percent, and also suggested a 37 percent cut in the reserve price for spectrum in the 1800 megahertz band.

India’s federal cabinet has the final say on the spectrum price proposals, while a panel of ministers will decide on some other rules for the auction planned for January.

