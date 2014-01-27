FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India caps mobile phone frequency charges at 5 pct of revenue
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 27, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-India caps mobile phone frequency charges at 5 pct of revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A panel of Indian ministers decided on Monday that the annual fees companies pay to use mobile phone frequencies be capped at 5 percent of revenue for spectrum they will buy in an auction next month, Telecom Minister Kapil Sibal said.

The move scraps the 3-8 percent fee range the country currently levies in an effort to coax previously reluctant operators into taking part in India’s third attempt at auctioning off two frequency bands for billions of dollars.

A sector regulator had recommended the annual fee for spectrum to be fixed at 3 percent of the operators’ revenue.

Sibal said companies like Reliance Industries Ltd, which bought 4G spectrum in a 2010 auction, will continue to pay 1 percent of their revenue as annual fee for that spectrum. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.